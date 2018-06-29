The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday scrapped the address verification of passport applicants. Now, with the new process, police will only look into criminal records against the applicant and revert to RPO without making any contact with the applicant.

With the new process, police will only check if the applicant has any criminal record. The contact between an applicant and the police has been done away with.

Neelam Rani, Regional Passport Officer, justified the new rule saying that only a few are involved in forgery and for that others should not be put in a difficult situation. On being asked if there would be any measure to prevent the forgery, she said RPO will be taking precautions to prevent these incidents.

“The contact between an applicant and the police has been dispensed with. Police have to check the criminality angle and revert to RPO without making any contact with the applicant,” Rani was quoted by DNA as saying.

Earlier, MEA had liberalised the passport application norms, with the new rules, applicants can now apply for a passport from anywhere in the country. Irrespective of person’s residential address, the government announced that an individual can apply for a passport from anywhere in India.

Recently a passport official in Lucknow was transferred after a woman complained to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that her husband, being a Muslim, was asked to change his ‘name and religion’ to get a passport. The woman identified as Tanvi Seth complained to the minister Sushma Swaraj that this was a case of moral policing and religious prejudice.

