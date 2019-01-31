Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in an all-party meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said he had to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi as sir at least 10 times to satisfy his ego and for the sake of his state’s welfare. The all-party meeting was in the wake of demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh given the unfair division of the state done under Modi regime, as said by Naidu in the meeting.

Further, in the meeting, he said that Modi was his junior in politics but he had to address him as Sir for his state’s benefit in the hope that justice will be done to the state, but to no avail. He mentioned his meeting with former US President Bill Clinton whom he addressed as Mr Clinton and not Sir. Clearing his stand on the alliance with the BJP during 2014 elections, the Andhra Pradesh CM said that the alliance was formed taking into consideration states’ benefit and that even without the alliance the TDP would have managed to garner a good number of seats.

The TDP-NDA alliance disintegrated last year when the Centre didn’t fulfil Andhra Pradesh’s ‘demand for special status. In the meeting, Naidu said that last year after ruling government’s denial to guarantee special status to Andhra Pradesh, he ascertained that PM Modi won’t be doing anything that runs in favour of TDP. He alluded that during Gujarat riots he was one of the first people who had asked for Modi’s resignation as CM of the state, and hence could be the reason for his bias against Andhra Pradesh. It was TDP’s third all-party meeting called by Naidu. Though not many were in attendance, those who made it include Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), other smaller parties and employees’ groups.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More