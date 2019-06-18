The West Bengal strongman has been elected 5 times to the Lok Sabha. The party was hoping Rahul Gandhi would accept the role after quitting as Congress president after the Lok Sabha loss but Gandhi is said to have declined the offer. Mallikarjun Kharge was the Congress Lok Sabha leader in the previous Lok Sabha.

The Congress has named Berhampore MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary as its Lok Sabha leader on Tuesday, June 18. The move was taken as Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the post and was discussed in a strategy meeting this morning where both Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present along with many senior Congress leaders.

The party has since then written to the Lok Sabha secretariat this morning that Chowdhary would be the leader of the Congress, which has emerged as the single largest opposition party, and will represent it in all selection committees. Chowdhury is from West Bengal and is said to be a feisty leader. The Congress chose Chowdhury among other contenders including Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and Thirvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently praised Chowdhury at the recent all-party meeting where he had called Chowdhary a fighter. Reacting to PM Modi’s remark, Chowdhury had said that the PM had greeted him thus at the meeting.

Chowdhury has represented Berhampore in West Bengal since 1999 and retained the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He defeated TMC’s Apurba Sarkar by a margin of 80,000 votes. The

The decision of the Congress to appoint Chowdhury in place of the desired candidate indicates the party’s inability to make up its mind whether to accept Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president. The Congress leader is said to be keen not to lead the party. However, the Congress is yet to announce Gandhi’s successor. Party faithfuls’ attempts to get Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into the hotseat have also failed. Given this situation, the party was hoping to placate Rahul Gandhi by offering this post which had been held by Karnataka Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the last Parliament. But Rahul is said to put his foot down on assuming the role.

