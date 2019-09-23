AdiosModi: Thousands of protesters hold rally outside Howdy Modi event in Houston against the prevailing situation in Kashmir. The protesters were carrying banners against PM Narendra Modi's visit to Texas.

The much-hyped Howdy Modi event in Houston on Sunday got much attention from India media. The event was attended by more than 50,000 Indian-Americans. Meanwhile, the other side of the visit was much interesting as people on social media using the hashtag #AdiosModi. The protesters were asking PM Narendra Modi to go back and serve up answers on what was happening in Kashmir which was still under lockdown. The crowd including the gathering of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians were carrying posters saying Hinduism is real, Hindutva is fake and other banners.

The protest, which held in Houston, canted slogans like Modi, Modi you can’t hide, you committed genocide. The protesters have also described the Howdy Modi event a place where white extremists met Hindu extremists. Some alleged that PM Modi is like Hitler and working for RSS only.

This woman calling Narendra Modi “the butcher of humanity” is a legend. #AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/fuukiV3or9 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) September 23, 2019

Some foreign media also reported thousands of protesters had gathered outside the NRG stadium to protest against the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Houston. PM Modi hailed the Trump administration for Indian diaspora work. He also called Donald Trump his true friend who loves India more than any country. The event was organised by the Texas India Forum in close collaboration with the Indian embassy.

Today #Houston said no to fascism while people of many faiths came together to say #AdiosModi at the #HowdyModi event . pic.twitter.com/LP2CbaAGbo — MuniraBangee (@BangeeMunira) September 23, 2019

During the visit to Houston, PM Narendra Modi had met leaders of the energy sector in the US with a focus for expanding mutual investment opportunities. He had also met members of the Sikh community and a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, who supported BJP government for scrapping Article 370. Kashmiri pandits also congratulated PM Modi for the move and appealed him to work for their deport to the Kashmir at an earliest.

That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi. pic.twitter.com/upJj4pHphr — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2019

Huge protest in Houston against Modi's murderous regime which has seen lynching of minorities, disrespect for human rights, civil liberties, democratic rights and even basic fundamental rights. Modi is touring the US on the 50th day of an ongoing lockdown in Kashmir#AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/13iE6Ee9vd — Umer Nasim (@UmerNasim_) September 22, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App