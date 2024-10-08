Aditya Surjewala Takes Lead in Kaithal Assembly Elections

Aditya Surjewala, the 25-year-old son of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, is currently leading the Kaithal seat in Haryana’s assembly elections by 9,898 votes. According to the data available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Surjewala, the youngest candidate in the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024, has garnered a total of 47,778 votes so far. His closest competitor, veteran BJP leader Leela Ram, 63, has received 37,880 votes.

In the previous elections of 2019, Leela Ram narrowly defeated Randeep Surjewala by just 1,246 votes, making this election particularly significant for the Surjewala family.

A Legacy of Political Engagement

Aditya Surjewala is following in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Shamsher Singh Surjewala, and his father, Randeep, both of whom have deep ties to the Congress party. A recent graduate from the University of British Columbia, Aditya’s political journey represents a continuation of a family legacy that has long been associated with public service.

Despite facing criticism from opponents who labeled him a “super foreigner,” Aditya remained undeterred. With the guidance of his father, he ran a vigorous campaign that prominently featured the images of Congress leadership on his promotional materials. His campaign priorities include enhancing development, creating job opportunities, and improving road infrastructure in Kaithal, an area he believes has been overlooked under the current BJP government.

A Message of Unity and Development

Aditya has drawn inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style and emphasizes the love and blessings he has received from the people of Kaithal, whom he considers “family.” Campaigning under the slogan “Kaam He Pehchan” (Work is Recognition), Aditya and Randeep Surjewala have been actively reminding voters of the development initiatives undertaken during Randeep’s previous tenures.

As Aditya embarks on his political career, his victory could reshape the political landscape of Kaithal and influence his family’s standing in Haryana’s politics.

Overview of the Kaithal Constituency

Kaithal is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana that participated in the elections held on October 5. Previously part of Karnal, the Kaithal district now falls under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. Its geographical significance is underscored by its borders with Punjab’s Patiala and Haryana’s districts of Kurukshetra, Jind, and Karnal. The constituency is home to several notable religious sites, including Hanuman Vatika, Vriddh Kedara, and the 48 Kos Parikrama of Kurukshetra.

According to the 2011 census, Kaithal has a total population of 144,915, comprising 76,794 males and 68,121 females. The male literacy rate in the area stands at 75.3%, while the female literacy rate is recorded at 63.3%.

Historical Context of the Kaithal Seat

The seat has historical significance for the Surjewala family, as Aditya’s grandfather, Shamsher Singh Surjewala, won the Kaithal seat in 2005. Shamsher Singh was a four-time MLA from the Narwana seat and served as an MP. Randeep Surjewala also found success in Kaithal, winning the seat in both 2009 and 2014. However, his fortunes declined in subsequent elections, losing the Kaithal Assembly seat in 2019 and later the 2020 bypoll in Jind.

Leela Ram, Aditya’s opponent, won the Kaithal assembly seat on an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket in 2000 before switching to the BJP in 2014. In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, he defeated the two-time MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Voting in Kaithal and 89 other Haryana assembly constituencies took place on October 5, with results expected to be declared on October 8. As the election progresses, the potential for a political comeback by the Surjewala family is keenly anticipated.