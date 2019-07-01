Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu, ET Mohammed Basheer move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha: Several opposition parliamentarians, including Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, moved notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Apart from Congress MP, DMK MP TR Balu and IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over different issues. The Congress MP moved the adjournment motion over the reduction of interest rate in the small saving scheme.

Earlier in a notification released by the government on Friday, June 28, 2019, the government reduced interest rates on small savings schemes, including the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund, Kisan Vikas Patra and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The rate for the five-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, five-year National Savings Certificate rate, the Public Provident Fund, the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have been reduced to 8.6%, 7.9%, 7.9% 7.6%, and 8.4% respectively.

DMK MP TR Balu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin’. Soon after the central government gave its nod to the hydrocarbon extraction programme in Neduvasal in Tamil Nadu, protesters, including farmers, college students and scientists demanded to take off the project as it could lead to an ecological disaster in the area.

Another MP, IUML’s ET Mohammed Basheer, moved the Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. On June 18, 2019, 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari was beaten up by a mob over suspicion of theft at Dhatkidih in Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. Ansari succumbed to his injuries on June 22, 2019. He was also forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

