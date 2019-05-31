Admiral Karambir Singh takes charge as chief of naval staff: Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the Navy Chief a day after the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) allowed him to assume the responsibility. Singh will be succeeding the outgoing chief of naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, who had served the Indian Navy for more than four decades. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, where Lanba passed the baton to Singh. The military tribunal allowed Singh to take charge as it postponed the hearing on challenging his appointment by nearly seven weeks.