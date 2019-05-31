Admiral Karambir Singh takes charge as chief of naval staff: Vice Admiral Karambir Singh has taken over as new Navy Chief on Friday. "My predecessors made sure that Navy has a solid foundation and has reached new heights," said Singh after taking the charge in a ceremony at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

Admiral Karambir Singh takes charge as chief of naval staff: Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the Navy Chief a day after the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) allowed him to assume the responsibility. Singh will be succeeding the outgoing chief of naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, who had served the Indian Navy for more than four decades. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, where Lanba passed the baton to Singh. The military tribunal allowed Singh to take charge as it postponed the hearing on challenging his appointment by nearly seven weeks.

In his address, Admiral Karambir Singh asserted that his predecessors made sure that the navy had a sold foundation and it reached new heights. “It’ll be my endeavour to continue with their efforts&provide the nation with a Navy that’s strong, credible&ready to meet security challenges in the maritime domain,” said navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as the chief of the Naval staff. pic.twitter.com/oHRcWbybC9 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

