Adnan Sami's Twitter has been hacked by Turkish hackers. This is the second Indian celebrity after Amitabh Bachchan, whose Twitter was also hacked by pro-Pakistani Cyber Army Ayyıldız Tim. As per reports, the same group had earlier hacked the accounts of actors including Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others.

Singer Adnan Sami’s official Twitter handle has been hacked. The post reads that Adnan’s Twitter has been hacked by Turkish Cyber Army Ayyıldız Tim. The hacker has posted several tweets and has claimed that the hacker is Ayyıldız Tim, a cyber hacker from Turkey. This is the second Indian celebrity after Amitabh Bachchan, whose Twitter was also hacked by Cyber Army Ayyıldız Tim. Sami became the latest victim after Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan.

The profile picture of the official handle of the singer has also changed by the Turkish hacker group. It’s cover photo including a Twitter bio of the singer’s account. Like Amitabh’s Twitter, the hacker has replaced Sami’s profile picture with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan including the bio of the singer that reads, “Ayyıldız Tim Love Pakistan. Bachchan’s Twitter was however restored by Mumbai cyber branch after some time.

Ayyildiz Tim who claimed himself as a Turkish hacker said to be behind the attack. Your account has been hacked by the Turkish Cyber Army Ayyıldız Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured, reads the post. The hacker has also posted Salman Khan starrer movie song chunri chunri where scores of television actors were seen dancing.

The hacker also tweeted that whoever betrays the brother country Pakistan will see Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s photo as profile picture. Another post reads that they would be happy to visit the brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with Imran Khan whom they refer to as Prime Minister and will be a great opportunity to visit Pakistan. The hacker has also condemned the behaviour of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers in one of the posts.

