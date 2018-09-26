The Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 497 that deals with Adultery. As per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), any man who is involved in a sexual intercourse with a woman who happens to be a wife of another man without the consent of that man is subject to punishment, however, the woman cannot be punished for this offence.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 497 that deals with Adultery. As per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), any man who is involved in a sexual intercourse with a woman who is a wife of another man without the consent of that man is subject to punishment, however, the woman cannot be punished for this offence. Earlier, the matter was referred to a constitution bench by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra after a plea was filed against the law, calling it as discriminatory for men. The judgement in the case had already been reserved in August 2018.

According to reports, the petitioner in the case wants Section 497 of the IPC to be gender-neutral because as per the current status, only a man is subject to the punishment if he indulges in consensual intercourse with the wife of another man without his consent. During the previous hearings in the case, the Supreme Court had questioned the government’s stand for defending the adultery law. As per the current Adultery law, a man can be jailed for up to five years or can be charged with fine or both.

