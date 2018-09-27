Adultery law verdict: The petitions filed with the Supreme Court want the law that currently punishes only the man to be gender-neutral. Earlier a 5-judge bench led by Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on the same in August.

On Thursday, a 5-judge Constitutional bench led by CJI Dipak Misra will give its verdict on pleas challenging the Constitutional validity of the colonial-era law of Adultery (Section 497) of the Indian Penal Code. The following law was drafted in 1860. The petitions filed with the Supreme Court want the law that currently punishes only the man to be gender-neutral. Earlier a 5-judge bench led by Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on the same in August. During its previous ruling, the Supreme Court had stated that Section 497 of the IPC was not imposed to enforce ‘monogamy’ but to ensure fidelity in marriage.

The pleas that have have been filed with the Supreme Court wants the provision of adultery in the IPC to be quashed. The petitioners have stated that since the law only punishes men for having sexual relations outside marriage, it should be put to rest.

However, the Supreme Court bench, while hearing the pleas, observed that they no new provision that punishes women will be added to the law.

While hearing the petitions filed in the pre-independence adultery law CJI Dipak Misra observed that adultery is civil wrong and it does not qualify for being a criminal offence. He further suggested a remedy for adultery, divorce. CJI further expressed displeasure over the idea of sending the man to a jail for five years.

Meanwhile, expressing Centre’s stand on Section 497 of the IPC, Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand said that they want the provision to continue as it is for the public good and also maintains the sanctity of marriage. However, CJI had questioned the Centre’s stand as to how a broken marriage served as ‘public good’.

Under Section 497, the woman’s husband has the right to prosecute her lover. However, the law does not give the same power to the wife of the man to prosecute the woman with whom her husband did adultery. Also, the law bars the woman from prosecuting her husband for adultery.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the adultery law is expected to begin at 10:30 am.

