The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a British era Adultery Law (Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code) calling it unconstitutional and arbitrary. The apex court in its majority judgement also made it clear that “adultery is not a criminal offence”. While 3 judges of the SC bench on Wednesday ruled out Section 497 and held that making adultery a crime is retrograde and would mean “punishing unhappy people”, two judges said that adultery not a criminal offence by men only.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Mishra on Wednesday read his judgment on the over 150-year-old adultery law that punishes only a man and not a married woman for an affair by treating her as a victim and not as an abettor of the offence.

CJI Deepak Mishra read his and Justice M Khanwilker’s opinion. CJI Mishra said mere adultery can’t be a crime, but if the partner commits suicide then a separate case for abetment to suicide can be registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). CJI Dipak Misra said equality is the governing principle of a system and husband is not the master of the wife and the magnificent beauty of the democracy is I, you and we.

Section 497 gives a husband the exclusive right to prosecute his wife’s lover while a similar right is not conferred on a wife to prosecute the woman with whom her husband has committed adultery. Secondly, the provision does not confer any right on the wife to prosecute her husband for adultery. Further, the law does not take into account cases where the husband has sexual relations with an unmarried woman.

Joseph Shine, through advocates Kaleeswaram Raj and Suvidutt MS, had filed a petition seeking the repeal of Section 497 which had come up before the Supreme Court in December 2017. Hearing the petition, the top court then said the laws on adultery treat a woman as her husband’s subordinate and time has come for society to realise that a woman is as equal to a man in every respect.

The Centre wants adultery to continue in the Indian Penal Code as it ensures the sanctity of the marriage and is for the public good.

