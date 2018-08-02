Terming the Section 147 as "manifestly arbitrary", the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has said that the penal provision is violative of the right to equality under the constitution.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the section violates the right to equality under the Constitution as it treats married men and married women differently.

As the Supreme Court continues to hear a clutch of petitions seeking to make men and women equally liable for the offence of adultery, the court has indicated that it is critical of the part that says no offence of adultery is made if a married woman enters into a sexual relationship with a married man with the consent of her husband.

What is adultery law in India?

Section 147 of the Indian Penal Code, deals with adultery and defines it as:

“Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery, and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. In such case, the wife shall not be punishable as an abettor.”

Now as per this definition, only men are punished for committing Adultery and the maximum punishment that can be awarded is 5 years.

The basic question that has been raised is that when both men and women are capable to commit adultery then why the only man is liable for a criminal offence.

In addition to the above argument, this section goes against gender neutrality and presents women as a personal property of women.

What is the government’s stand on the Section?

Last year in December, as per the affidavit submitted by the Home Ministry, “striking down Section 497 of IPC and Section 198(2) of CrPc will prove to be detrimental to the intrinsic Indian ethos which gives paramount importance to the institution and sanctity of marriage.”

This is not the first time, the Section has come under judicial scrutiny, in 1951 it was challenged in the Bombay High Court. In 1971, the fifth Law Commission had suggested some changes in the provision. In 2006, the National Commission had recommended decriminalising the Act itself.

