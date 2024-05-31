Advocate of Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Appeals for No Negative Media Campaign

Arun, the advocate of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in connection with an obscene video case, has appealed to the media to refrain from negative campaigning. Revanna arrived in Bengaluru early Friday to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday and subsequently taken to the CID office in Bengaluru. Advocate Arun addressed reporters, stating, “He (Prajwal Revanna) has appealed to the media that let there be no unnecessary negative campaign. He is before the SIT to cooperate. My whole purpose of coming to Bengaluru before SIT is that I have to stand by my words. I will give the fullest cooperation. These are his words.”

Arun explained that Revanna was detained as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the immigration center and handed over to investigative agencies, which is standard procedure. “He has been arrested in the Holenarasipura case, which is the first case,” the advocate added.

Prajwal Revanna is expected to be produced before the Magistrate in the Special Court of People’s Representatives within 24 hours of his arrest. His anticipatory bail application is likely to be rendered void following his arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara commented on the situation, stating, “Prajwal Revanna arrived from Germany at 12:50 am. A warrant was issued earlier, and the SIT has taken him into custody. Further legal action will be taken by the police. I don’t have much information on this yet. He had been arrested, the authorities will do what is legally required to be done.”

Revanna faces an SIT probe over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, following a complaint from a woman who worked in his household. He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

