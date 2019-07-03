Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has issued notification for the recruitment of PRT, TGT, Librarian and Special Education Post. The last date for applying for the application is July 20, 2019.

Important Date:

Last date of Application – July 20, 2019

AEES Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 57

Primary Teacher (PRT) – 30 Posts

TGT (Maths/ Physics) – 4 Posts

TGT (Chemistry/ Biology) – 1 Post

TGT (English) – 4 Posts

TGT (Hindi/ Sanskrit) – 8 Posts

PGT (Hindi) – 1 Post

PGT (Physics) – 1 Post

PGT ( Chemistry) – 1 Post

Librarian – 2 Posts

Special Educator – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Other Teacher Posts:

Primary Teacher – Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) Or Intermediate or it’s equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). The candidates should possess two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.Ed).

TGT – Three years bachelor degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and as well as in aggregate. Or Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects as well as in aggregate. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper- II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

PGT – Master’s degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA. Or Two year’s Integrated Post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the following subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate and or equivalent CGPA. Or Post Graduate degree in the following subjects with at least 50% marks in aggregate or it’s equivalent CGPA from a recognized University and B.A.Ed / B.SC.Ed from a recognized Institute.

