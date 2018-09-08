Aero India 2019: The following development comes weeks after there were reports suggesting that the Aero India event might be shifted outside Bengaluru. As per the government release, the Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24.

Weeks-long controversy over which state gets to host the Aero India 2019 event was put to rest after the government confirmed that Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition will be held in Bengaluru in February 2019. The following development comes weeks after there were reports suggesting that the Aero India event might be shifted outside Bengaluru. As per the government release, the Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24. Several people had expressed their displeasure after it was reported that Bengaluru which has been hosting the air show from past 2 decades might not get the chance to host it in 2019.

Ever since Aero India’s inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been playing host to Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition. As per the government release, the 5-day air show will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace as well as defence industries.

12 boys, 8 girls rescued from illegal orphanage in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

The government added that apart from big investors in the aerospace industry, the Aero India 2019 will also be attended by the think-tanks from across the world.

The following development comes to light after the Karnata government had increased the pressure on the Centre by urging it to make sure that the Aero India 2019 is conducted in Bengaluru only.

Left parties, NCP extend support to Congress’ nationwide protest against hike in fuel prices

As per reports, HD Kumaraswamy also penned a letter to PM Modi asking him not to shift Aero India event outside Bengaluru. As per the speculations, it was reported that the defence ministry was planning to shift Aero India 209 to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow where the government is planning a defence corridor.

It was also reported that the defence ministry received requests from several states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Petrol price hits record high of Rs 80.38 per litre in Delhi; diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More