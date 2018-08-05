The Aero India show is likely to be shift outside Bengaluru, say reports. Karnataka has been hosting the show since 1996 and government may consider other states for the 2019 edition. Following the reports, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said it will be unfortunate. While Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the reporters that government has not decided the venue and dates yet.

Indian Air force’s biennial air show and aviation exhibition, Aero India, will be shifted outside Bengaluru this year, say reports. Following the reports, politicians from Karnataka lashed out at the Centre saying the Narendra Modi government wants to end states dominance, who has been hosting the Aero India show since 1996.

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, in a tweet, termed the step unfortunate and alleged that the government is favouring Lucknow.

“Plan to snatch Aero India Show away from Bengaluru in favour of Lucknow is very unfortunate. We have been conducting it successfully since 1996. This comes after HAL was snubbed for Rafael deal. Centre seems to be keen on ending Bengaluru’s dominance in the defence sector,” Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said.

Congress Member of Parliament Rajeev Gowda said that government step to move Aero India show outside Karnataka will surely harm the state. In a tweet, he said, “PM Modi took away Rafale from HAL, now Aero India from Bengaluru, the hub of India’s aerospace industry. Air Force officials say new venue has ‘inadequate infrastructure’. Modi’s love for spectacle seriously harms India and Karnataka #ModiAgainstKarnataka.”

Defending Narendra Modi government, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman dismissed the reports and said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the venue of Aero India 2019’s venue.

Talking to the reporters, Sitaraman said that the Ministry of Defence has not made any decision about the venue for Aero India 2019. The ministry will soon announce the venue and the dates for the Air exhibition show.

While some media reports have claimed that the event will be organised in Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station in Lucknow instead of Bengaluru.

