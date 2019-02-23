Days after an Air Force pilot died after two Hawk jet aircraft of the Surya Kiran aerobatics team collided mid-air at Aero India 2019, a massive fire broke out on Saturday at the car parking area near the venue. Though no casualty has been reported so far, more than 100 vehicles are reported to have been destroyed.

Around 300 vehicles burnt in a massive fire that broke out on Saturday in the car parking area near the venue of Aero Show in Bengaluru. No causality has been reported so far. The incident happened few days after an Air Force pilot died after two Hawk jet aircraft of the Surya Kiran aerobatics team collided mid-air at the same venue. Senior police officer MN Reddi said that the fire has been doused after 10 fire force and five other fire engines were rushed to the spot. According to reports, Badminton star PV Sindhu flew in the HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the show. The show was suspended after the incident.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, but as per reports, a lit cigarette in the grass might have caused the fire. The Aero India show started on February and today was its fourth day.

On February 19, one of the three pilots in two Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT)) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died in a crash after colliding in mid-air at the Yelahanka IAF base on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Wg Cdr V T Shelke and Sqn Ldr T J Singh managed to eject safely while Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi sustained fatal injuries and died. The accident took place when both the aircraft were rehearsing for the Aero India Show 2019 just a day before its opening. The Bengaluru Police said one civilian was also injured and the debris had fallen over ISRO Layout in Yelahanka new town area.

