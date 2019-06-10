AFCAT 2019 Notification out: Applications are invited for 338 Posts under NCC special entry scheme at Indian Air Force through AFCAT 2019. Interested candidates can apply online at the earliest.

AFCAT 2019 Notification @careerindianairforce.cdac.in: Candidates can visit AFCAT 2019 Online Apply Link for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry. Indian Air Force has released the notification for IAF AFCAT 2019 examination for all aspiring candidates who want to join Air Force. Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the notification for candidates who wish to apply online. The last date to apply online is 30 June 2019.

The candidates can apply and fill the application form for vacancies at the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) on Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Candidates will be going through Air Force Common Admission Online Test and they can apply via official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

All candidates who have been waiting for the officers’ appointment in Air Force under AFCAT 2019, then it’s time to be ready to fulfill your dream to join Indian Air Force, the time has come to brace yourself and prepare yourself for this competitive exam.

The notification has also been issued for the Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches under AFCAT Exam 2019 Notification.

Candidates fulfilling the required educational criteria are eligible to apply for Air Force Common Admission Online Test- AFCAT 2019. Opening date for online application form is 01 June 2019.

All the candidates who are Graduates with minimum 3 year degree course in any discipline from a recognized University can apply for AFCAT Examination 2019. Apart from this, candidates with minimum 60% marks or equivalent having Maths & Physics at 10+2 level or BE/B Tech degree (Four year course) can also apply for the job.

