An Indian was among the 3 foreign citizens abducted and killed in Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul on Thursday. According to reports, the 3 citizens worked for Sodexo, an international food and catering service.
“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.
The 3 were identified after the police recovered identity cards from the bodies. The other 2 were Malaysian and Macedonian citizens.
Updating….