An Indian was among the 3 foreign citizens abducted and killed in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Thursday. The 3 were identified after the police recovered identity cards from the bodies and as per reports, all of them used to work for Sodexo, an international food and catering service.

An Indian was among the 3 foreign citizens abducted and killed in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul

An Indian was among the 3 foreign citizens abducted and killed in Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul on Thursday. According to reports, the 3 citizens worked for Sodexo, an international food and catering service.

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

The 3 were identified after the police recovered identity cards from the bodies. The other 2 were Malaysian and Macedonian citizens.

Updating….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More