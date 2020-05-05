The Assam government confirms, that African Swine Flu has killed more than 2,800 pigs across the state. CM Sarbananda Sonowal asks Forest Departments, Veterinary and National Pig Research Centre of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to rescue livestock.

Due to African Swine Flue (ASF) more than 2,800 pigs have died in Assam. The state government claimed that ASF has also come from China likewise COVID-19 and till now 60 per cent of China’s domestic pigs had been killed with it. The first case of ASF in India was reported on Sunday, since then the state is the epicenter of it. The virus is deadly which is currently found in domestic pigs with a 100 percent mortality rate.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken extensive measures to reduce the incidence of ASF, asked the Forest Departments, Veterinary and National Pig Research Centre of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to develop a roadmap to stop the spread and to save the state’s pig population.

While, State Animal Husbandry Minister Atul Bora said, the situation is intense and alarming, so rather culling the infected pig the state has prepared a biosecurity measure– awareness and training to be given to pig breeders in 13 districts. When the first cases were reported in February, an expert team and animal scientists started working upon it, to save the pig industry.

Officials of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Forest Depts were directed to collaborate with Pig Research Centre (ICAR) & prepare a roadmap to protect the pig population of the state from disease outbreaks. The CM also inspected Nucleus Pig Breeding & Dairy Units present there. pic.twitter.com/xQ1yWb3Roy — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 4, 2020

CM Sonowal also arranged a meeting with the Regional Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship Management (RILEM) and ICAR doctors, where he asked to do a threat-mapping to know the magnitude of the fever and to overcome with it.

CM @sarbanandsonwal took holistic stock of activities & practices of Regional Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship & Management (RILEM) at Rani along with Minister @ATULBORA2. The CM interacted with officials and sought their advice to mitigate the African Swine Fever (ASF). pic.twitter.com/5ZlglW9YHU — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 4, 2020

During the meeting, CM Sonowal also said to make a list of entrepreneurs who are working in the piggery sector with their financial liability, so that it would be easy to announce a bailout package.

After researching African Swine Fever which was earlier reported in 1921 in Kenya, The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) of Bhopal has confirmed that it is the same fever reported in Africa.

