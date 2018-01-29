Gen Bipin Rawat said Army is always concerned about the human rights and makes sure that no inconvenience is caused to the people while it is operating under AFSPA. The Army Chief's comment came in the backdrop of reports that a high-level meeting had taken place between the defence and home ministers on the need to dilute at least some provisions of the controversial law.

A day after Jammu and Kashmir police registered an FIR against Indian Army’s 10 Gharwal unit based in Shopian for the death of two Kashmiri youth, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday said time has not come for any rethink on Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) or making some of its provisions milder. The Army Chief said security forces have been taking adequate measures in protecting human rights while operating in the disturbed areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

“I do not think the time has come to even rethink on AFSPA at the moment,” Gen Rawat was quoted as saying by PTI. The Army Chief ‘s comment came in the backdrop of reports that a high-level discussion had taken place between the defence and home ministers on the “need to remove or dilute at least some provisions” of AFSPA. The law grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to carry out operations in the disturbed areas. There has been a long-standing demand from various quarters to withdraw it.

Gen Rawat said Army is always concerned about the human rights and makes sure that no inconvenience is caused to the people while it is operating under AFSPA. “The AFSPA is an enabling provision which allows the Army, in particular, to operate in such difficult areas and let me assure you that the Army has got quite a good human rights record,” he said. Asked about cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said armed forces and all other agencies have been taking up the task in unison.