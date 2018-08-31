The army men have extended their support to the petition filed jointly by 355 other officers as they feel Army personnel were being "persecuted" and proceeded against for performing duties in disturbed areas like Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

An additional 387 Army officers moved the Supreme Court challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force. The SC will hear their plea on September 4.

The army men have extended their support to the petition filed jointly by 355 other officers as they feel Army personnel were being “persecuted” and proceeded against for performing duties in such disturbed areas.

The filing of the plea by serving Army officers holds significance as the CBI’s SIT has recently filed chargesheets in two separate encounter cases in Manipur against armed forces in which murder charges have been slapped.

An apex court bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta is likely to hear the plea. The petition says an extraordinary situation of confusion has arisen with respect to their protection from prosecution.

In 2015, Justice Jeevan Reddy Commission recommended the central government to revoke the AFPSA, saying that Act is a symbol of hate, oppression and instrument of high handedness.

Human rights groups also criticised the implementation of AFSPA, saying that security forces misuse its provisions to kill the people. Human rights group say that immunity given under the AFSPA to personnel of Armed Forces should be ended.

In late April, the central government removed the controversial AFSPA after 27 years in Meghalaya. The central government took this decision after analysing the security situation in the state. AFSPA is an act of the Parliament that grant special powers to the Armed Forces in what each act terms disturbed areas.

