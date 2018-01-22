Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the opening plenary address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on January 23, 2018. Giant billboards of PM Modi have already appeared in Davos. A few of the ministers expected to attend are Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sports Minister Piyush Goyal, Jitendra Singh, MJ Akbar. The Ministers are also expected to address several sessions during the 4-day WEF event.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is all set to embark on his first tour abroad in 2018 with the World Economic Forums (WEF) Annual Meeting 2018 in Davos, Switzerland. PM Narendra Modi is the only Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF after HD Deve Gowda in 1997. The visit by Indian Prime Minister has already been creating a buzz as reports suggested that giant billboards of PM Modi have already appeared in Davos. World Economic Forums Annual Meeting 2018 carries great significance for India as PM Modi will be seeking investment from world’s richest on the lines of ‘Make In India’. The event also holds great significance for India in terms of several business opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be hosting the special dinner for around 1,500 delegations where they will be getting a taste of Indian cuisines and culture. In the 24-hour visit by PM Modi, he will be hosting the dinner on Monday evening and will be delivering an opening plenary session of the WEF in Davos on Tuesday morning.

The World Economic Forums (WEF) Annual Meeting 2018 in Davos will be hosting around 2,000 powerful people from 190 countries. During his speech, PM Modi will be stressing on the economic reforms brought in under his governance. PM Modi’s presence is also expected to bloom results for the Indian economy after India jumped up 30 notches into the top 100 rankings on the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index, thanks to major improvements in indicators such as resolving insolvency, paying taxes, protecting minority investors and getting credit.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset. Prime Minister Modi will also have an interaction with 120 members of the investor community at the WEF on January 23. Speaking in the PM Modi’s presence at the event, Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, said that PM Modi will also host a round table dinner on January 22 for 60 top CEOs, including 20 from India; Airbus, Hitachi, BAE Systems and IBM CEOs will be part of the meet.

At the event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Elton John and Cate Blanchett (Hela from Thor: Ragnarok) will be honoured with Crystal Award. The Bollywood superstar will also be holding a session on women empowerment and its importance in India.