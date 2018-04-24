The Central government on Monday, April 23 scaled down the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the northeast by withdrawing completely from Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The Withdrawal of AFSPA has been a persistent, perennial demand of the northeast states. The BJP has made significant inroads in the region and has offered AFSPA withdrawal as one of its core promises.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday, April 23 removed the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) after 27 years in Meghalaya and has been scaled down to 8 police stations in Arunachal Pradesh. Till September, 2017, 40% Meghalaya was under AFSPA. According to a senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision to remove the law has been due to significant improvement in security situation in the two states. It now exists in Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal), Assam and some parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Understanding the Act, AFSPA gives armed forces the power in order to maintain law and peace in the “disturbed areas”. They have the absolute authority to prohibit a gathering of 5 or more people in an area, they can also use force or even open fire after giving warning to a suspected person. In case of excessive suspension, the armed forces can also arrest the person without issuing a warrant. An area can be declared as disturbed by notification under the Section 3 of AFSPA. It can be invoked in places where “the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

ALSO READ: AFSPA revocation: Army concerned about human rights but time hasn’t come to repeal law, says Gen Bipin Rawat

The Act exists in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (excluding seven assembly constituencies of Imphal). Earlier, it was effective in 20km along the Assam-Meghalaya border. In 2015, the law was revoked in former Left-bastion Tripura. The controversial law also exits in militancy-hit-state, Jammu and Kashmir. It also provides protection to security forces from prosecution without the Central government’s approval. According to a report published in 2016, the national daily, Times of India, it has been alleged that more than 1,528 people died in extra-judicial killings which were carried out by the army between 1979 and 2012 in Manipur in the name of AFSPA.

ALSO READ: AFSPA extended in Assam for 6 months

ALSO READ: Manipur polls 2017: Irom Sharmila’s PRAJA vows to remove AFSPA, redraft ILP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App