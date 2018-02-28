When 1994 batch IAS officer Pradeep Kasni was appointed to the Land Use Board in the state of Haryana, he could not understand as to why there was no staff or official file. When he got no satisfactory answer from the authorities, he filed an application through Right to Information in a bid to get an explanation. He has said that his legal battle will continue even after his retirement.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Kasni on Wednesday retired after a career spanning 34 years which included 71 transfers. The bureaucrat was not being paid a salary for the past six months. He was serving as officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Haryana Land Use Board, which does not exist any longer as per the government records and hence he is not being paid any salary for the same. The information came out following the filing of an RTI application by him.

When Kasni was appointed to the Land Use Board, he could not understand as to why there was no staff or official file. When he got no satisfactory answer from the authorities, he filed an application through Right to Information in a bid to get a reply. The Haryana government has admitted that the Board has not been in existence since the year 2008. The Land Use Board came into existence under the Department of Environment and was later moved under the Department of Agriculture, which had sent down a proposal to the Haryana govt to shut it down. The proposal was accepted by the state govt later.

ALSO READ: Father P Chidambaram is the cause of Karti’s corruption: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

The retired officer has said that his legal battle will continue even after his retirement. He has filed an appeal at the Central Administrative Tribunal, which will decide on the merits of the case on March 8.Kasni is an IAS officer from the batch of 1994. He was transferred a maximum number of times under Congress regime and has been transferred thrice under Manohar Lal Khattar-led govt too.

ALSO READ: After Charles Darwin theory, Junior HRD minister Satyapal Singh challenges Newton’s laws; says ‘mantras’ codified laws of motion

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App