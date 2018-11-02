Ramachandra Guha not to be appointed as professor in Ahmedabad University: Historian-author Ramachandra Guha via Twitter announced on Thursday, November 1, would not join the Ahmedabad University (AU) in Gujarat after members of Right-wing students group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a protest against the varsity's decision.

Ramachandra Guha not to be appointed as professor in Ahmedabad University: Author Ramachandra Guha announced on Twitter on Thursday, November 1, that he would not join the Ahmedabad University (AU) in Gujarat after Right-wing students group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a protest against the varsity’s decision to appoint him as the Shrenik Lalbhai Chair Professor of Humanities and demanded the university to revoke its decision. The development came to light when Guha in a tweet mentioned that due to circumstances beyond his control, he would not join the Varsity.

While confirming it, the ABVP secretary for Ahmedabad, Pravin Desai told to The Indian Express that the university wants intellectuals and not “anti-nationals”, who are also known as “urban-Naxals”. Desai further said that if he would be invited to the varsity, there would be anti-national sentiments, which are tantamount to JNU.

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 1, 2018

In a memorandum, the ABVP demanded revocation of Guha’s appointment by describing his work as “critical of India’s Hindu culture”. It further said that his writings have promoted dichotomy, freeing militants in the name of sovereignty and segregating Jammu and Kashmir from India in many well-known universities such as JNU, University of Hyderabad.

To this, Guha responded by saying it is a sheer clarity that the university authorities are under massive political pressure, but what remains unclear is what will the pressure bring any ease after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Born in 1958, Ramachandra Guha is an Indian historian, author and biographer. He is also a columnist for The Telegraph and Hindustan Times.

He has written many books, mainly which centred around India’s Independence and Indian Freedom Fighters, his latest book is on Mahatma Gandhi, The Years That Changed the World. Besides that, India After Gandhi, India After Independence.

