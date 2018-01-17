Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a 6-day India visit, was personally received by PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad today. PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu reached Gujarat in the morning and attended roadshow with PM Modi on their side. PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu also inaugurated iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday morning and the leaders proceeded in a roadshow toward the Sabarmati Ashram, with crowds thronging both sides of the road. As the cavalcade with the two Prime Ministers proceeded, crowds waved Indian and Israeli flags. Over 50 stages have been set up along the route of the cavalcade for cultural displays and performances. This is Modi’s first visit to his home state after last year’s assembly elections where the BJP barely managed to retain power.

The cavalcade’s 14km-long route is heavily guarded by security forces, including Israeli snipers. PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu along with his wife Sara Netanyahu visited the Sabarmati Ashram. The trio paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. They also enjoyed kite-flying and left a heartwarming message there. PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu along with his wife Sara Netanyahu also inaugurated the iCreate centre in Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad. It is the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology.

#Gujarat : PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at icreate centre in Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/4o1nBd229U — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu's message at Sabarmati Ashram #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZpUpdMmVF9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

#WATCH PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/sN4TJBqLYp — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Ahmedabad: PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/DQ1WnXs1Zs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Ahmedabad: PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/NWVvBhA53h — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Israeli PM Netanyahu while speaking on India-Israel relationship in Delhi on Tuesday had said, “Democracies bind and connect to each other in natural ways. I saw sympathy and friendship of people. When I walked in streets of India, just like in Agra, someone said to me, we are so happy that you are friends with our PM, we are friends with you & Israel. The alliance of democracies is important to secure our common future, I believe possibilities are endless. In this visit, we have discussed how we can strengthen our two nations in civilian, security and in every area.”