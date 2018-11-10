BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg demands to rename Agra as Agrawal: After renaming Allahabad and Faizabad, BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg recently demanded Agra be renamed as "Agravan" or "Agrawal". His statement comes after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg demands to rename Agra as Agrawal: After renaming Allahabad and Faizabad, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is reportedly planning to make further changes in terms of renaming places. A report by the NDTV said, BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg, is now urging Agra to be renamed as “Agravan” or “Agrawal”. Earlier in a presser, Garg said Agra has no meaning. In the past, he said, there were just a lot of forests here and people from the Agarwal community resided here. Hence, the name should be renamed.

His statement comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this week on Diwali said that his Cabinet is setting up a grand statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya temple. He further pointed out that discussions are underway for the construction of the grand statue in the temple and 2 sites have been shortlisted for the construction. The announcement came amid massive Diwali celebrations held in Ayodhya, where the chief minister addressed a gathering at Ram ki Paidi.

Media reports said there have been mixed responses to the government’s move to rename cities. A social activist based in Lucknow named Deepak Kabir said the changes depict the politics of hate and polarisation.

Meanwhile, amid this came Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s barb at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

His remarks came after Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the ruling BJP in the state would be ready to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati if it got enough support from the people of the state.

