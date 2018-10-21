The Himachal Pradesh's Jai Ram Thakur government is planning to change the name of Shimla to Shyamala. As per the reports, the Himachal Pradesh government is taking the step to remove the symbols of British rule. A few days back, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayag Raj and now Himachal Pradesh is following the same steps.

Following the steps of Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, who changed the name of Allahabad city to Prayag Raj, Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur government is likely to change the name of famous tourist place Shimla to Shyamala. According to the reports, the Himachal Pradesh government is planning to change the name of the city to remove the symbols of British rule, say reports. On the eve of Dussehra, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, in an event, said that before the arrival of Britishers Shimla was known as Shyamla and his government will seek public opinion to the rename the city.

The reports suggest that the demand to change the name of Shimla to Shyamala was coined by Hindu fronts like Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad. The demand was also supported by Himachal Pradesh’s Health Minister Vipin Parmar. Talking to the reporters, Vipin Parmar said that that there was no harm in changing the name of Shimla to Shyamala.

State VHP chief Aman Puri told reporters that slavery can either be physical, mental or cultural. Sticking to names given by oppressors is a sign of mental slavery. Changing names of town is a small but significant step. The country had done away with several symbols of British rule after independence, but in Himachal Pradesh, several names remain of the colonial time.”

Himachal Pradesh VHP leader added the Britishers changed the capital city’s name to Shimla as it was difficult for them to pronounce Shyamala. While the opposition leaders ridiculed plans to change the world famous city Shimla’s name to Shyamal. Himachal Pradesh Congress general secretary Naresh Chauhan lashed out and government and said that Instead of changing the name of the town, the government should focus on resolving the common man’s problems in the Shimla as well as in the state. Changing the name of the city won’t help for peoples’ welfare.

