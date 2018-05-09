A group of 25-30 students affiliated Hindutva outfits allegedly raised provocative slogans in Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday, May 8, over Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the campus. The march was led by Rahul Tiwari, an RSS member, who is a postgraduate student from the university. Slogans were shouted in the evening during a march from Sarai Julena to the university’s gate number 7.

After the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) controversy in Uttar Pradesh over Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in the campus, tensions mounted in Jamia Millia Islamia when a group of around 25-30 students from Hindutva outfits allegedly shouted ‘provocative’ slogans, which caused a ruckus at the campus gate. They were raising slogans like ‘Jinnah premi desh chhoro’ (Jinnah lovers leave the country), and ‘Hinduon ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan’ (Hindustan won’t tolerate insult against Hindus),” reported TOI.

The march was led by Rahul Tiwari, an RSS member, who is a postgraduate student from the university. Slogans were shouted in the evening during a march from Sarai Julena to the university’s gate number 7. In a Facebook post, Tiwari said, “Jin bhi bandhuon ko Jinnah ka samarthan karna hai evam Jamia ke Hindu vidyarthiyon ko dhamkana hai, aaj shaam 6 baje Jullena Evergreen Sweets aaye, unki sutayi ka poora bandobast rakha gaya hai.”

The incident comes after protests erupted in AMU when members of the right-wing organisation barged into the campus and allegedly demanded the removal of Jinnah’s portrait from the campus. Tensions accelerated when other students lead a protest march seeking judicial inquiry against the Hindutva outfit members and against the BJP MP Satish Gautam for trying to communalise AMU’s environment.

Last week, around 2 dozen students were injured in the protests which took place in the campus over the presence of Jinnah’s display in the campus. Amid row, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh r Yogi Adityanath demanded an investigation over the whole matter, however, said those who glorify or honour Jinnah will not be supported by our government.

