US approves sale of 24 Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters for $2.6 billion to India: India will buy 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, from the US to counter the aggressiveness of China in the Indian Ocean region. The State Department has informed the US Congress that it was giving the green light for India to buy the helicopters worth $2.6 billion. The deal has been finalised after the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted four heavy lift CH-47 Chinook military transport choppers on March 29, 2019. The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters would replace the ageing fleet of British-made Sea King Mk 42B/C helicopters and Russian Ka-28 helicopters.

Apart from the 24 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters, the sale would include 30 APS-153(V) Multi-Mode radars, 60 T700-GE-401C engines, 24 Airborne Low-Frequency System (ALFS), dozens of multi-spectral targeting systems and embedded GPS/inertial navigation systems, 1,000 anti-submarine sonobuoys, 10 Hellfire missiles, 38 advanced precision kill weapons system rockets, 30 MK 54 torpedoes, 12 M-240D crew-served guns, 12 GAU-21 crew-served guns and an assortment of radars and another critical military hardware.

The sale also includes 70 AN/AVS-9 night vision devices, more than 100 radios and transponders, US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services and other related elements of logistical and program support.

The MH-60 Seahawk is a twin turboshaft engine helicopter that is currently deployed with the US Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface weapon (ASuW) system for open ocean and littoral zones. The Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk helicopter is based on the United States Army UH-60 Black Hawk and a member of the Sikorsky S-70 family.

The chopper can also be used for combat search and rescue, vertical replenishment, and airborne mine countermeasures. The helicopter can operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers. It has a foldable main rotor and a hinged tail to reduce its footprint aboard ships.

