After Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed a youth who was according to reports was an army informer, terrorists in the valley in their another target killed a 19-year-youth, who has been identified as Huzaif Kuttay and is in bakery profession. The reports of his killing has surfaced a couple of days terrorists had killed an army informer and released a video which went viral on social media. A couple of days ago, the 19-year-old was among the 5 teens who were abducted by the militants in Kashmir ahead of the panchayat polls in the state. The 5 people were kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier on Saturday.

It’s the second brutal incident which has taken place in the valley in the past couple of days when terrorists have targeted civilians in Kashmir. Reports say that the 19-year-old youth was among the 5 who were abducted by the terrorists ahead of the panchayat polls. Two of them were freed by the terrorists but the 19-year-old one was not among them.

Reports say that Huzaif Kuttay body who was a resident of Kulgam district found near an orchid in Hermain village. This brutal incident has to come light nearly 36 hours after in another brutal incident Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists executed a 17-year-old schoolboy who was an army informer. Terrorists also released two separate videos which went viral on social media.

In of the video, it shows the brutal killing of the youth where the terrorists are punching bullets into the youth while the video showed the youth speaking about some terrorist activity about which he informed to the security forces. Justifying the act, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an audio tape said that they did not want to kill the youth but he was an army informer who had informed them about some terrorist activity in the region following which two of them were killed during an encounter with the security forces. The terrorist had also warned of more such video in the future.

