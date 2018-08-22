A popular Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan has confirmed his resignation from the party on Wednesday after posting a tweet. In the tweet, he mentioned that he had resigned from the party in April and that he wanted to concentrate on the legal profession.

A popular Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan on Wednesday has confirmed his resignation from the post of vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) after his cryptic tweet started a speculation around his exit from the party. In the post, he mentioned that he had resigned from the party in April to join the legal profession.

I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession. That is all. Not interested in rumours — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) August 22, 2018

Not in a mood to involve politics, Ashish in his previous tweet, stated that he was completely focussed on the legal profession and rest was all extrapolation. The tweet led to the speculations over whether Khetan has resigned from the party.

I am completely focussed on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation. https://t.co/uAPQh8Nba3 — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) August 22, 2018

The DDC is headed by Kejriwal. This has come as another setback to the AAP, as earlier to this senior party leader Ashutosh resigned from his post for his personal reasons.

Like Ashutosh, Ashish was the close aides of Arvind Kejriwal. Last week, Ashutosh announced his resignation in a tweet that took AAP by surprise. However, Kejriwal refused to accept the resignation and said he would not accept Ashutosh’s resignation stating that the party loved him too much and how can they ever accept his resignation? Nah, not in this lifetime. Kejriwal tweeted on Independence day, August 15 . The journalist-turned-politician had joined the Aam Aadmi Party five years ago. But Ashutosh remained firm on his exit.

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

In 2014, Khetan a journalist-turned-politician joined the party and contested the general elections from New Delhi but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Meenakshi Lekhi. He is a trusted aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As a ‘Tehelka’ journalist, he for ‘The Truth: Gujarat 2002’. He later established his own investigative journalism portal called ‘Gulail’. Gulail.com had done a sting operation on Gujarat Police tailing a woman allegedly at the behest of Narendra Modi.

In 2014, Khetan faced a three-cornered contest in the constituency as BJP had fielded Meenakshi Lekhi while Congress’s Ajay Maken was the other main contender.

