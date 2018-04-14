In yet another incident of molestation reported from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a Social Sciences dept processor has been booked for molesting a former scholar of the university. Last month, Delhi Police booked JNU professor Atul Johri after receiving a complaint from 9 girls that he had sexually molested them. The incident has been reported at a time when the country is outraged over the recent heinous incidents against minor girls.

Days after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri booked for sexual harassment, a former Ph.D. girl student of the university has alleged that a professor of Social Sciences department molested her. A case has been registered in the Vasant Kunj police station and the investigation is underway. This is the second incident of molestation within a month, which has been reported from one of the premier higher education institution of the country. Delhi Police filed an FIR after receiving a complaint from a former scholar of the university.

Last month, at least 9 girl student from JNU alleged that professor Atul Johri sexually assaulted them. Following the incident, Delhi Police filed a complaint against the professor in the case. As per the complainant, the professor at School of Life Sciences has been accused of demanding constant sexual favours from the girl students. The complainant further claimed that the professor often passed lewd remarks on the ‘figure’ of girl students who worked in his laboratory at the University. The matter was highlighted after a 26-year-old student from JNU went missing on March 10. Later, in an e-mail, she had called the JNU professor Atul Johri ‘characterless and mannerless’.

Anguished over the shameful incident, students from the JNU marched to the Vasant Kunj police in protest of the sexual assault against girls. During the protest, many female journalists who were covering the protest were manhandled by the Delhi Police. In response, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the police personnel were not aware that they were journalists.

The incident has been reported at a time when outrage against the rape incidents reported in the recent times. Two days ago, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called a midnight candlelight march against Prime Minister Narendra Modi silence over the incidents. Yesterday, breaking his silence, PM Modi said, “Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society.

As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice”.

