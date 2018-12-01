RSS starts 10-day Sankalp Rath Yatra on Saturday: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began its nine-day Sankalp Rath Yatra in the New Delhi on Saturday, December 1, for pushing the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Many Karsevaks gathered in large numbers at Jhandewalan mandir near RSS headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday and chanted slogans such as Jai Shree Ram.

RSS starts 10-day Sankalp Rath Yatra on Saturday: Soon after its grand rally in Ayodhya, the right-wing Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began its nine-day Sankalp Rath Yatra in the New Delhi on Saturday, December 1, for pushing the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It comes after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing of Ayodhya title suit to January 2019, saying the top court has “its own priorities”. Media reports pointed out that the rally will cover all districts and will end on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

It reportedly included all RSS affiliates and was pioneered by Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Hindutva group. Many Karsevaks gathered in large numbers at Jhandewalan mandir near RSS headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday and chanted slogans such as Jai Shree Ram. Notably, it comes after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), another Hindutva outfit, held a monolithic rally at the temple town, which was attended by many RSS workers.

