Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' on Monday. Also, MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ on Monday. As per the Office of the Defence Minister of India, the event will take place at 3.30 pm today. On August 9, Singh had announced that the Defence Ministry will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production while stating it as a big step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliance) in defence.

In a series of tweets, the Minister had said that the Defence Ministry has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year, he had said.

Singh had tweeted that the Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. In one other tweet, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Also read: Sushant Case latest: Rhea, family to be grilled by ED again today

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence. #AtmanirbharBharat — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

Also read: After Idukki landslide kills 43, IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for various districts in Kerala

The Defence Minister had said that the decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces. He tweeted that MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

Rajnath Singh had said that almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years. He tweeted that of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period.

Singh had said that more equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in consultation with all stakeholders.

One of his tweets read that the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to appraise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation.

He said that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for handholding of the industry by the Defence Services.

Also read: India to embargo import of 101 defence items: Rajnath Singh