A transgender person, who has been denied job in Air India, is now seeking mercy killing as she is unable to meet her daily ends. The victim has been denied a job as a cabin crew member in Air India for being a transgender. Now the victim in a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind has now sought for mercy killing. The victim, Shanavi Ponnuswamy in November 2017 while challenging Air India’s stand to deny her the job as cabin crew had earlier approached the Supreme Court. The top court had then issued a notice to Air India and Civil Aviation Ministry asking to give their response on the issue within four weeks.

Further speaking about her problem, Shanavi Ponnuswamy while mentioning that she was unable to meet her ends, food expenses, said that neither Air India and nor the civil aviation ministry gave its response on the issue. She also said that in such a situation, it was becoming difficult for her to fight the case in the Supreme Court and manage lawyer’s fees. In a letter posted on her Facebook profile, she has hit out saying that the Indian government was not interested to respond on the question of her survival and employment.

Mentioning about her case, in brief, Ponnuswamy in her letter said that she was employed with Air India as a customer support executive for a year but later she had a gender change surgery and it is after that even after applying four times applying for the job, she still hasn’t got one. Ponnuswamy added that she has applied four times for the job in the past two years, though she got a call letter for the post of female cabin crew but was never given the job. Ponnuswamy further said that after she repeatedly tried to contact the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India, the concerned organisation said that they do not have a category for transwomen as per carrier’s recruitment policy.

“Now from past two years,4 times I got a call letter for Air India cabin crew female post but my name was not in final list. Later i came to know that Air india reserved seats only for female where I cant make cutoff then after long struggle to contact Ministry of civil aviation and Air india replied that as per their recruitment policy they dont have category for ‘Transwomen,'” Shanavi Ponnuswamy said in a letter shared by Trans Rights Now Collective on their Facebook page. Take a look at Shanavi Ponnuswamy letter below.