After inviting a fierce buzz with her statement over the Sabarimala row, the minister was seen trying really hard to play her victim card. Taking to her Instagram handle, Irani posted a still from her decade-old TV show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it hasn't impressed most of her followers.

It seems that Union Minister Smriti Irani is trying to evade a serious controversy that her words ignited on the first place, playing hilarity. After inviting a fierce buzz with her statement over the Sabarimala row, the minister was seen trying really hard to play her victim card. Taking to her Instagram handle, Irani posted a still from her decade-old TV show Kyunki… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it hasn’t impressed most of her followers.

Interestingly, the quirky caption to the post reads, “#hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai,” that can be translated as If I speak they will say I am blabbing. So far, the picture has garnered over 10,940 views and the comment section demonstrates that most of her followers are not pleased with it.

The post has also welcomed some irked comments over the Sabarimala issue suggesting her to think before saying something.

A couple of days back, while speaking on the Sabarimala issue, the actor-turned-politician stroke a controversy after she claimed that she has the right to pray, but not to violate adding that this is the difference that we all need to understand.

She further added it is just about having some common sense. She further asked, “Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s home? You could not”. Substantiating her point with the example, Irani questioned that would it be respectable to do the same thing when you are walking around in a temple.

Her statement evoked a huge buzz on social media and several women came forward explaining to the minister that whatever she has said was wrong. Earlier this month, several women were stopped from entering the holy Sabarimala shrine by the irked devotees who were protesting against the Supreme Court’s order to allow women of all ages to enter the temple premises.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More