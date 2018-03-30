Speaking out on the recent episode of violence in Bihar, JD(U) General Secretary Shyam Raja has said that Nitish Kumar never compromises on the law and order from and for this, they are willing to pay any price. Tension gripped the state on March 17 after clashes erupted between 2 communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during a Ram Navami procession which was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayansevak Sang activists.

Amid incidents of violence which have taken place in the recent days in Bihar, the state chief minister Nitish Kumar has been on the receiving end and facing severe criticism over the way the government has handled the situation. Nitish Kumar have been hit by both Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress party over episodes of communal violence in the state. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashvi Yadav has slammed the JD(U) chief for letting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) to play out its agenda in the state. Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, JD(U) General Secretary Shyam Raja while speaking on the recent violence witnessed in the state said that Nitish Kumar never compromises on the law and order from … and for this, they are willing to pay any price.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar government in Bihar did send a message to BJP in relation to the recent violence. Meanwhile, the recent incident in the state has also made Nitish Kumar a bit uncomfortable which has also affected his reputation of always being a leader who maintains peace, no matter what the situation is. While political pundits have analysed this situation as a difference between the ideologies carried out by JD(U) and BJP. Reports also say that the developments in the state may have to do something with the 2019 General Elections.

Tension gripped the state on March 17 after clashes erupted between 2 communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during a Ram Navami procession which was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayansevak Sang activists. It was led by Arijit Shashwat, son of Union minister Ashwani Choubey. As a fallout, over 35 people including policemen were wounded and various shops were set ablaze. On March 25, communal clashes took place in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a stone-pelting incident in connection with similar Ram Navami procession. The turbulence continued for 2 days, leaving more than 25 people injured and 50 shops gutted.

The opposition parties have accused the BJP of provoking violence in the state and slammed the Janata Dal (United) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar for being “helpless” before the coalition partner. Similar violent incidents have been witnessed in many West Bengal districts when the saffron outfits carried out Ram Navami processions with swords in order to assert its socio-cultural mission of the BJP-RSS. when the Ram Navami processions were organised by the saffron brigade, the rallies were hogged headlines over the aggressive display of swords and tridents.

