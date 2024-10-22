After Blast Outside School, All CRPF Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats

A day after an explosion occurred outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi, all CRPF schools across the country received an email threatening bomb attacks, sources revealed.

A day after an explosion occurred outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi, all CRPF schools across the country received an email threatening bomb attacks, sources revealed.

Officials stated that the email, sent on Monday night, warned of bomb explosions at all CRPF schools by 11 am on Tuesday. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, and the threat was determined to be a hoax.

Delhi has two CRPF schools, located in Rohini and Dwarka. The explosion on Sunday morning had damaged a portion of the wall at the Rohini school in Prashant Vihar, along with nearby shops and vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), CRPF, and National Security Guard (NSG) are jointly investigating the explosion, and a case has been registered by the Delhi Police.

This hoax threat against CRPF schools comes amid a wave of similar threats targeting over 100 flights since October 14. Reports indicate that 30 flights received bomb threats on Monday night, followed by another 10 on Tuesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized that passenger safety remains the government’s top priority. He also announced that measures are being put in place to add individuals making such threats to the no-fly list, as part of stricter enforcement against hoax calls.

Also Read: Baba Balaknath Drugs Women With Prasad, Then Rapes Her: Rajasthan