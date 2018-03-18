Just a few days after the TDP broke its 4-year partnership with BJP and ended the alliance with NDA, BJP’s general Secretary Ram Madhav said that the party is ready to do more than just special status for the people of Andhra Pradesh. NDA is committed towards the development of the people, he added. He also asserted that BJP is as committed towards the people as Chandrababu Naidu.

In what could be perceived as an attempt to stop the fall out between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA), BJP has stated that it will soon be passing out a resolution in a bid to directly reach out the people of Andhra Pradesh. The resolution will be passed on the issue of special status to the state. The following statements came in after a long meeting between the BJP president Amit Shah, BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit and party general secretary Ram Madhav. Commenting on the matter, Ram Madhav said that as promised earlier, NDA is committed towards the development of the people of Andhra Pradesh and is also willing to offer the necessary perks.

Talking to the media after the meeting, BJP general secretary asserted that party is ready to deliver perks over and beyond the long-standing promise of special status. He said, “We will pass a resolution in which we will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh our stand on the issue said by Andhra CM. We’re as much committed to the people as him (Chandrababu Naidu). We have done so much in the last 4 years.” He added, “We will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh the things we have done for them in last 4 years and things we will do. We are ready to do more than the special status.” The following remarks by Ram Madhav came in after the TDP snapped its 4-year-old partnership with BJP and broke the alliance with NDA. The walkout by TDP came almost a week after two of its Union Ministers had resigned from Centre of the refusal of special status.

Soon after the ties were napped, TDP ministers moved a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. The following motion which was presented just hours after the ties were snapped was backed by Congress along with all the Opposition parties. The motion was also supported by the Left parties. As per a report by TOI, BJP’s General Secretary was asked if the resolution by BJP will make TDP come back? He said, “You will have to ask them first.”

