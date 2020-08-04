Covid-19 contagion continues: After BS Yediyurappa, now former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, catches infection, urges recent contacts to follow medical protocol and quarantine self. Meanwhile, Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar Deb, awaits his test reports.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also read: Ayodhya decked up for mega event: Holy city immersed in festivities ahead of ‘bhoomi-pujan’ ceremony

Also read: SSR death probe: Sushant’s father ends silence, exposes Bandra police’s laxity

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced that he underwent testing for COVID-19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his family tested positive for the virus.

He is currently in self-isolation. “Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found NEGATIVE I have undergone the COVID-19 test, the result is yet to come I am following self-isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken Praying for the speedy recovery of family members,” Deb tweeted.

My COVID-19 test results came NEGATIVE. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine & other guidelines. Also I will work from home. I thank beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 4, 2020

4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking total cases to 1,39,571 including 62,500 discharges and 2,594 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

Also read: Gyms to reopen on August 5: MHA issues guidelines