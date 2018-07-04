A family of 5 allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison in their cold drinks. All the members have been shifted to Alibaug district of Mumbai. The incident came to light days after 11 members of a family in Delhi's Burari committed suicide by hanging themselves following some occult practice.

According to reports, the family tried to commit suicide by drinking poison in their cold drinks.

Days after the spine-chilling deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi’s Burari, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves following some occult ritual, a family of 5 reportedly tried to commit suicide at their residence in Mumbai’s Raighar. The reason behind the family taking such a drastic measure is not known yet.

According to reports, the family tried to commit suicide by drinking poison in their cold drinks. All the members have been shifted to Alibaug district of Mumbai.

The Delhi police investigating Burari deaths have revealed that the family members had been performing the ritual for the past 6 days in the run-up to the day they allegedly hanged themselves.

According to police, through the dairies recovered from their house, it’s been established that the family worshipped the banyan tree, and were allegedly trying to emulate the tree in order to offer worship.

While the 10 of the 11 bodies were found hanging, blindfolded and gagged, that of 75-year-old woman’s was found lying on the floor with the rope near her.

Besides the 7 women and the bodies of 4 men, including 3 teenagers were found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything,” Rajesh Khurana, Joint CP Central Range, Delhi Police was quoted by India.com as saying.

The 11 members have been identified as Narayan (75),Partibha (60), Priyanka(30), Bhupi(42), Savita(42), Nitu(24), Meenu(22), Dhiru(12), Lalit(42), Shivam(12) and Tina(38).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More