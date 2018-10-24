Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating human development and furthering the development of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating human development and furthering the development of democracy. PM Modi will receive the $200,000 cash reward. The announcement was made by the chairman of Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in Seoul. Narendra Modi was described as the perfect candidate to receive the award this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed the gratitude of the behalf of Indian government and said the world acknowledges PM Modi for his contribution to high economic growth in India and the world through ‘Modinomics’. The Seoul Prize committee also praised the anti-corruption measures taken by the Modi government. The committee also lauded the demonetisation, a move aimed at curbing black money and counterfeit currency in the country.

Foundation chairman Kwon E-hyock said PM Modi, as head of the government, has improved the lives of 1.35 billion people in India. He said PM Modi has taken various steps to improve economic, human and cultural ties with various countries. PM Modi is contributing to world peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, he further added. PM Modi is the 14th recipient of this award but the first Indian to bag this award.

With the aim of contributing to the attainment of truce world peace for mankind, the Seoul Prize Cultural Foundation was established as the juridical foundation on June 3, 1992.

Earlier, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were awarded 2018 Champions of the Earth award for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action. Champions of the Earth is the highest environmental honour of the United Nations.

