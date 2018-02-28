The junior minister for HRD (Human Resource Development) after claiming that the Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is scientifically wrong, he asserted on Newton's law of motions. Mr Satyapal Singh said that mantras codified the "laws of motion", much before they were framed by Issac Newton. Mr Singh gained controversy after he claimed that the Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man is scientifically wrong and needs need to be changed in schools and college curriculum.

After claiming that Charles Darwins of evolution theory is “scientifically wrong”, India’s junior education minister Mr Satyapal Singh said that mantras codified the “laws of motion”, much before they were framed by Issac Newton. The minister who also recently was rebuked for his remarks on Darwin’s theory suggested that the Vaastu conformity of educational buildings was significant for learning, according to the minutes of the meeting of the government’s highest advisory body for policymaking in education. Mr Singh was speaking at a January 15 and 16 meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), which was attended by various union ministers and education ministers of most of the Indian states. The minister stated, “that are mantras which codified ‘laws of motion’ much before the discovery by Issac Newton. Hence, t is essential that traditional knowledge must be incorporated into our curriculum.”

He will address a gathering of prominent scientists and students on Wednesday, February 28 on the occasion of National Science Day. The Indian National Science Academy, Delhi and the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru have invited the former IPS officer, Mr Singh to be the chief guest for the function. Singh is also a part of the discussion on, “Why evolution is central to both biology and our lives”. The recent remarks of Mr Singh gained controversy after he claimed that the Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man is scientifically wrong and needs need to be changed in schools and college curriculum.

He also added that the ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they saw an ape turning into a man. The minister said, “Our Nana-Nani never mentioned Darwin going to the jungle to witness the ape-to-human transformation. His theory is WRONG, should not be taught. Humans appeared on Earth as humans from the very beginning.” Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution developed by the English naturalist Charles Darwin (1809–1882) and others, stating that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.

