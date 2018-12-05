Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday offered to pay back the full amount of the loan he owed to the banks while slamming the Media and Indian politicians for calling him a “defaulter”. Mallya said that it was a humble request from him to the Banks and Government to take his offer of paying back 100% what he owes. Mallya’s tweets have come hours after AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel was brought to India from Dubai. Yesterday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi will soon follow Michel.
In the Tweets, Mallya said that the huge loans he took from banks went into keeping his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines afloat despite high jet fuel prices while claiming that his United Breweries contributed “handsomely” to state exchequers.
Vijay Mallya owes an outstanding amount, including interest, of Rs. 9,990.07 crore to various banks. His airline, Kingfisher, is now defunct and India have been trying to get Mallya back from the UK to face trial.
Both the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have filed separate cases of loan default against Mallya.
Earlier in September, Mallya had told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that he had made several efforts to repay the banks but instead of facilitating the process ED was resisting his efforts. He had contended that ED was wrongly seeking to get him declared as a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act provides for courts to declare a person as a fugitive economic offender and order immediate confiscation of assets. The categorically states that fugitive economic offender is a person who has an arrest warrant and has left India to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.
One response to “After Christian Michel’s extradition, Vijay Mallya ready to repay all outstanding loans to banks”
Leave a Reply
Despite abuses, Modiji is proving he is the only man who is capable of delivering results. He is capable of handling toughest/ sensitive things easily. Grabage left out by UPA is being cleaned congrats