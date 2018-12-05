Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday offered to pay back the full amount of the loan he owed to the banks while slamming the Media and Indian politicians for calling him a "defaulter". Mallya's tweets have come hours after AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel was brought to India from Dubai. Yesterday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi will soon follow Michel.

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday offered to pay back the full amount of the loan he owed to the banks while slamming the Media and Indian politicians for calling him a “defaulter”. Mallya said that it was a humble request from him to the Banks and Government to take his offer of paying back 100% what he owes. Mallya’s tweets have come hours after AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel was brought to India from Dubai. Yesterday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi will soon follow Michel.

In the Tweets, Mallya said that the huge loans he took from banks went into keeping his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines afloat despite high jet fuel prices while claiming that his United Breweries contributed “handsomely” to state exchequers.

Airlines struggling financially partly becoz of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that’s where Banks money went.I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don’t I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it. If payback refused, WHY ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

Vijay Mallya owes an outstanding amount, including interest, of Rs. 9,990.07 crore to various banks. His airline, Kingfisher, is now defunct and India have been trying to get Mallya back from the UK to face trial.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have filed separate cases of loan default against Mallya.

Earlier in September, Mallya had told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that he had made several efforts to repay the banks but instead of facilitating the process ED was resisting his efforts. He had contended that ED was wrongly seeking to get him declared as a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act provides for courts to declare a person as a fugitive economic offender and order immediate confiscation of assets. The categorically states that fugitive economic offender is a person who has an arrest warrant and has left India to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.

