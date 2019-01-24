Justice A K Sikri recuses himself from M Nageshwar Rao appointment case: This happened for the second time in the history of the Supreme Court of India this month that an apex court judge refused to be part of the high powered panel which had removed Alok Verma as CBI Director after Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from the case.

AK Sikri was part of the high-power committee representing CJI Ranjan Gogoi that removed Alok Verma as CBI chief. (File photo)

Justice A K Sikri recuses himself from M Nageshwar Rao appointment case: Supreme Court judge Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri on Thursday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by NGO Common Cause and activist Anjali Bhardwaj challenging M Nageshwar Rao’s appointment as the interim CBI director. Justice Sikri was part of the high-power committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ousted Alok Verma as CBI Director and paved the way for the appointment of Rao as interim Director.

Justice Sikri asked matter to be listed on Friday. On being questioned the reason behind his displeasure, Justice Sikri refused to divulge anything but agreed that the PIL raises some important issues.

The petition filed by the NGO and Bhardwaj had claimed that the government had bypassed the statutory requirement to consult the high-power selection committee of the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and the Chief Justice of India before appointing Rao.

On January 21, 2019, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from the case and ordered the plea to be placed before a Bench led by the number two Supreme Court judge, Justice AK Sikri, on January 24.

Earlier, Justice Sikri had conveyed his reluctance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to accept the post of president/member of the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal.

After serving as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013, Justice Sikri was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on 12 April in the same year.

The Supreme Court judge had specialisation in Constitutional cases, Labour – Service Matters and Arbitration matters.

