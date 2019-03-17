Deputy Speaker Michael Vincent Lobo has said that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health has deteriorated. The top brass BJP has decided that the next chief minister should be selected from the legislators. The meeting is scheduled for today to review the overall political situation in the state.

After Goa Congress claimed to form the government in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to replace the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The health of CM Mahohar parrikar has deteriorated from the last several days. On Friday night, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health took a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, the chief minister’s office has also mentioned in a statement that the CM Mahohar Parrikar is stable.

Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Vincent Lobo had admitted that the party discussed replacement of Manohar Parrikar in a meeting held on Saturday. He also said that the BJP has decided that the next chief minister should be selected from the current legislators. Meanwhile, He said that doctors are examining ailing Goa Chief Minister and is stable.

CM Mahohar Parrikar has been battling pancreatic cancer since last year and the party has no alternative but to change the Mahohar on grounds of illness.

BJP MLAs had also met at Panaji office to decide the final strategy after CM’s illness. The leaders also discussed about the upcoming elections in the state.

The opposition led by Congress had written to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and have staked claim to form the government in the state. Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar claimed that the Congress party has the majority to form the government in Goa.

The Congress party had warned that any attempt to bring the state under President’s rule will be undemocratic and illegal and will be challenged as a democratic setup, the Governor should invite the single largest party to form the government in the state to avoid hue and cry.

Meanwhile, the Congress is the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly with claiming of having 16 MLAs, while the BJP, which has 14 MLAs, is supported by other regional parties.

However, the meeting of BJP’s secretary Satish Dhond and Vijai Sardesai who is a crucial alliance partner in the BJP led government will also decide the regional party agenda to chose the next chief minister in the state.

Lok Sabha elections and bypolls for three Assembly seats in Goa will be held on April 23, as per the announcement by the Election Commission of India. The state has two Parliamentary constituencies including North Goa and South Goa, both of which are currently held by the ruling BJP. The bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after its Congress MLAs resigned from the Legislative Assembly and joined BJP.

