EC admits the failure of CCTV camera at EVM strongroom: Hours after the Congress accused the BJP of “an organised attempt to subvert the mandate”, the Election Commission on Saturday, December 1, admitted that there was an unprecedented power cut at a Bhopal strongroom where the CCTV cameras failed to function for an hour and where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were stored just after the state assembly elections, resulting in a blackout which frowned the Opposition party, reported NDTV.

EC also reportedly said that it has taken action against the official who allegedly did not hand over the EVMs immediately in Sagar and took two days to submit after the completion of single-phase state polls. The development came to light hours after a Congress delegation comprising-Manish Tiwari, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vivek Tankha and PL Punia met the election body in New Delhi to raise its concern over the over the security of EVMs inside strongrooms and counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Earlier media reports said the EC eventually asserted that there were no cases of EVM tampering, however, later it admitted that there were some procedural oversights.

In a statement issued by the EC following the development, it said it has suspended Nayab Tehsildar Sri Rajesh Mehra for the delay in handling over the machines.

The Congress party leaders also expressed concern about many people carrying laptops and mobile phones, who sneaked into the strongrooms in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari assembly seats on the pretext of repairing CCTV cameras.

As counting of votes in Maoist-affected Chattisgarh is imminent, the delegation submitted 4 suggestion to the election body, among them was crosschecking of postal ballots received from eligible voter.

