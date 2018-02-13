In a video posted on Congress' Twitter handle, PM Modi and ya Janata Party's (BJP) leaders were accused of nurturing a 'misogynistic' attitude. The video features BJP and other BJP leaders who had made remarks about women that were disrespecting. Along with PM Modi, the video also features Arun Jaitley, Mohan Bhagwat and Mahesh Sharma.

After taking a jibe on Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary’s laughter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of having a ‘misogynistic’ behaviour. In a video posted on Congress’ Twitter handle, PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders were accused of nurturing a ‘misogynistic’ attitude. In a 1.44 minute-long video, the Congress has thrashed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders for their prejudice against women. The video was shared on the Twitter handle of Congress with a caption that reads: “Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi’s statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset. #MisogynisticModi.”

The video that is posted with the hashtag MisogynisticModi shows Prime Minister Modi’s remark over Renuka Chowdhary laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi, and his ’50-crore girlfriend’ remark about the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife. The video also portrays Rashtriya Seva Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, who once termed marriage as a ‘contract’. Arun Jaitley was also seen during the video, saying a rape in Delhi can cost millions of dollars in terms of lower tourism. In the end of the movie, they have raised the question, “How can women of India hope for equality under the leadership of misogynists?”

In a response to the video, the BJP has called it a production of ‘B-grade video production house’. As per BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, the party has given up on registering the important issues ever since Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the Congress president. The party is working as a B-grade video production house with a flippant message. He also said the party is operating on Rahul Gandhi’s IQ level. Last week, Modi took a jibe on Renuka Chowdhary after she gave her reaction to his claim that it was Lal Krishna Advani’s 1998 speech in Rajya Sabha where one will find the genesis of Aadhaar.